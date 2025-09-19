default-cbs-image
Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson was injured in the first half of last Sunday's loss to the Bills and was unable to return to that contest. Micheal Clemons and Braiden McGregor were the biggest beneficiaries of Johnson's absence last week and figure to see an uptick in playing time opposite Will McDonald.

