Johnson recorded four total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Browns.

Johnson was on the field for a season-high 61 defensive snaps in Week 10, most notably getting to Dillon Gabriel for a sack in the fourth quarter. The defensive lineman has now registered 23 total tackles (13 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also notching a pass defensed over six games this year.