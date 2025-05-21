Johnson (Achilles) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

As expected, Johnson will begin the Jets' offseason activities on the sideline as he continues to recover from the torn Achilles he sustained two games into the 2024 season. According to Costello, Johnson is likely to remain out until training camp. Once healthy, the 2022 first-round pick is expected to return as one of the Jets' top pass rushers in 2025.