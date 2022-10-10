Johnson is considered day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Dolphins, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Johnson was quickly ruled out after suffering the injury in the second half of the game. The first-round rookie has garnered a rotational role on the team's defensive line, although he failed to tally any stats in Sunday's contest before exiting. The team expects to have a clearer picture of his status for Week 6 against the Packers later in the week.