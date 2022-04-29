The Jets selected Johnson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 26th overall.

Johnson was widely expected to go as high as the first 10 picks, so the Florida State product could be a steal for the Jets if there is nothing amiss otherwise. Johnson was less productive and broke out later in his collegiate career than some of the edge defenders selected before him, but at the very least he's a very toolsy prospect at 6-foot-5, 254 pounds with a 4.58-second combine 40. That he broke out late in college might indicate the need for some development time to catch up to NFL speed, but Johnson is also a candidate to start right away for the Jets.