Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Monday that Johnson (ankle) will travel with the Jets to London, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson has missed three consecutive games after sustaining an ankle injury in the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Bills. However, traveling with the team for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos is an encouraging sign for his potential return. The 2022 first-round pick has struggled to stay healthy over the past two seasons, appearing in just four contests and recording 11 total tackles and one pass defended. His participation in practice throughout the week will likely serve as the best indication of whether he can return for the Week 6 affair in London.