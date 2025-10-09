Johnson (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson raised his participation level Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's practice, which is an encouraging sign coupled with Wednesday's report from Cimini that head coach Aaron Glenn is optimistic about Johnson returning to action Sunday against the Broncos in London. Johnson hasn't suited up since Week 2 against the Bills, and the Jets' lack of edge depth behind him has been exposed during Johnson's absence.