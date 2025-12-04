Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Upgrades to limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Johnson's limited session is an upgrade from Wednesday, when he was unable to practice. The bump up in participation suggests Johnson is trending towards playing in Sunday's divisional contest against the Dolphins. The starting defensive end will have one more practice to improve his participation and potentially dodge injury designation for Sunday.
