Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for the Jets' game Monday versus the Dolphins, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Johnson will be sidelined for the second straight game and is currently considered to be week-to-week after having suffered an ankle injury during the team's Week 2 loss to the Bills. Braiden McGregor, Micheal Clemons and Tyler Baron should continue to see increased playing time in Johnson's absence.