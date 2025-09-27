Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Won't play versus Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for the Jets' game Monday versus the Dolphins, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Johnson will be sidelined for the second straight game and is currently considered to be week-to-week after having suffered an ankle injury during the team's Week 2 loss to the Bills. Braiden McGregor, Micheal Clemons and Tyler Baron should continue to see increased playing time in Johnson's absence.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Considered week-to-week•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Won't return vs. Buffalo•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Participating in team drills•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Activated from PUP list•