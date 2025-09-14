Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Won't return vs. Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Johnson was evaluated for an ankle injury in the first half, and the injury is severe enough for him to be ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest. Micheal Clemons will see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way due to Johnson's injury.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Participating in team drills•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Activated from PUP list•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Lands on active/PUP list•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Hoping to be available for Week 1•
-
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Sidelined Wednesday•