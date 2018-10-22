Kearse failed to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Vikings.

Deep-league owners who thought they were getting a steal after Kearse caught nine balls for 94 yards last week were instead greeted with a goose egg. Kearse has a clear path to snaps in two-receiver sets against the Bears in Week 8 with Quincy Enunwa (ankle) sidelined and Terrelle Pryor (groin) out of the picture following his release, but it's hard to blame anyone who chooses to look the other way after getting burned here.