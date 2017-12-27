Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Bothered by ankle
Kearse missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.
Kearse has disappeared along with the rest of the Jets passing game, catching only nine balls for 74 yards on 19 targets the past three weeks. Even if he ends up being fine from a health standpoint, Kearse will be stuck playing with Bryce Petty against a solid New England defense.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Poor play continues in loss to Saints•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Limited to four yards•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Explodes for 157 yards in win•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Scores in loss•
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...