Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Bothered by ankle

Kearse missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.

Kearse has disappeared along with the rest of the Jets passing game, catching only nine balls for 74 yards on 19 targets the past three weeks. Even if he ends up being fine from a health standpoint, Kearse will be stuck playing with Bryce Petty against a solid New England defense.

