Kearse turned 10 targets into just three catches for 30 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Bears.

Kearse is a smart receiver who knows how to find soft spots in zone coverage, but he just doesn't have the skills to consistently get separation in man-to-man situations, especially with the defense shading his way without Quincy Enunwa (ankle) or Robby Anderson (ankle) to worry about. Perhaps Kearse will find more success against the less imposing Dolphins secondary in Week 9.