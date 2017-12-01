Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Cleared to play Sunday
Kearse (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
After logging limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday, Kearse returned to a full practice Friday. He'll look build off a strong effort in Week 12, in which he hauled in seven of a season-high 11 targets for 105 yards (also a season-high) and a TD. Overall, he's caught 42 passes for 520 yards and five TDs through 11 games, numbers that give Kearse value in deeper formats as he works in tandem with fellow key wideout Robby Anderson.
