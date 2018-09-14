Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Cleared to play Week 2
Kearse (abdomen) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Kearse was a full practice participant throughout the week after sitting out Miami's season opener. His return could push Terrelle Pryor out of a significant role while creating more target competition for Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa. The Jets don't have much pass-catching potential at tight end, but it's nonetheless difficult to imagine how this offense might keep three wideouts fantasy-relevant.
