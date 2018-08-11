Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Converts key 4th down in preseason opener

Kearse caught his only target for six yards in Friday's 17-0 win over the Falcons to open the preseason.

Kearse made a fantastic grab to move the chains on 4th-and-3. As expected, most of New York's key contributors from last season played a limited role in this one. Kearse's workload should ramp up as the preseason progresses, and his sure hands should ensure he sees the field plenty once the games start to count.