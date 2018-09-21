Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Corrals three receptions in loss
Kearse brought in three of six targets for 35 yards in the Jets' 21-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday.
The veteran wideout checked in second behind Quincy Enunwa in both receptions and targets on the Jets, building on a forgettable season debut in Week 2 during which he'd lost a yard on his only catch. Kearse's opportunities seemed to come somewhat at the expense of Terrelle Pryor on Thursday, but the New York passing game distribution outside of Enunwa seems like a week-to-week, fluid situation at present. Kearse will look to improve on Thursday's modest effort in a tough matchup against the Jaguars in Week 4.
