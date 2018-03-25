Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Could eventually lose job

Kearse's non-guaranteed $5 million base salary could put his spot on the Jets' roster in jeopardy, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Traded from the Seahawks to the Jets last preseason, Kearse posted career highs across the board in 2017 with 65 catches for 810 yards and five touchdowns on 103 targets, highlighted by back-to-back 100-yard outings in Josh McCown's final two healthy games of the year. The Jets' recent signing of Terrelle Pryor (ankle) may partially have been motivated by concern regarding Kearse's contract and/or Robby Anderson's legal issues. While a decision doesn't seem imminent, the team eventually could move on from Kearse if Anderson avoids a lengthy suspension and both Pryor and Quincy Enunwa (neck) get healthy. The Jets may also be banking on some degree of improvement from 2017 draft picks ArDarius Stewart (third round) and Chad Hansen (fourth round), a duo that combined for only 15 catches last season.