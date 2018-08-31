Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Could miss Week 1 after surgery

Kearse recently had a medical procedure for an abdominal injury, leaving his status for Week 1 against the Lions in doubt, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The Jets haven't provided any kind of timeline or commented on the exact date when Kearse had the procedure. Should Kearse end up sitting out Week 1, the Jets likely would open the season with Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor joining Robby Anderson in three-wide formations for QB Sam Darnold.