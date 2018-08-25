Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Dealing with injury
Kearse was sidelined for Friday's preseason game against the Giants with an abdomen injury, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
It's not clear how severe his condition is, but the Jets have nothing to gain from pushing Kearse into an exhibition contest. The seventh-year wideout made 65 catches for 810 yards and five touchdowns in 2017, and he's expected to be the No. 2 WR for rookie QB Sam Darnold in Week 1. Keep an eye on Kearse as he progresses through this issue.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Gains another six yards Thursday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Converts key fourth down in preseason opener•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Likely to stay on team•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Could eventually lose job•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Grabs five passes•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Set to play in Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.