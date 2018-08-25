Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Dealing with injury

Kearse was sidelined for Friday's preseason game against the Giants with an abdomen injury, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

It's not clear how severe his condition is, but the Jets have nothing to gain from pushing Kearse into an exhibition contest. The seventh-year wideout made 65 catches for 810 yards and five touchdowns in 2017, and he's expected to be the No. 2 WR for rookie QB Sam Darnold in Week 1. Keep an eye on Kearse as he progresses through this issue.