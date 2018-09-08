Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Doubtful for opener

Kearse (abdomen) was limited in Saturday's practice and is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Lions, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Kearse, who did not participate in Thursday's practice and was limited Friday, seems increasingly unlikely to suit up Monday night against the Lions. Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor all stand to see increased target shares with Kearse sidelined, and will head the Jets' receiver corpse in rookie Sam Darnold's regular-season starting debut.