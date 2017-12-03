Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Explodes for 157 yards in win

Kearse brought in nine of 10 targets for 157 yards in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs.

The veteran's reception and receiving yardage totals both were team highs, as Kearse eclipsed the century mark for the second straight contest. Kearse also brought in a season-high 51-yard reception Sunday, and his overall production propelled his season catch total to a career-best 51. The six-year veteran is also just nine yards away from surpassing the high-water mark of 685 receiving yards he established in 2015 while with the Seahawks. Given his sizable role in an increasingly efficient Jets offense, Kearse's fantasy value has arguably never been higher. He'll look to build in Sunday's explosion against the Broncos in Week 14.