Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Finds end zone in Week 5 win
Kearse brought in all four of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Browns.
Kearse got loose on the right side of the field behind the Browns defense with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, bringing in a 24-yard scoring dart from Josh McCown to cap off an impressive eight-play, 97-yard march. The veteran wideout now has three scores on the campaign, along with at least four catches in four of his first five contests. The trio of touchdowns already serve as the third-highest haul of his career, as the 27-year-old appears to be thriving in his first opportunity to serve as a true No. 1 receiver. He'll look to continue making an impact against the Patriots in a Week 6 divisional showdown.
