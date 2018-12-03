Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Finishes without a target
Kearse didn't have any targets in Sunday's 26-22 loss to the Titans, despite playing 49 of 69 snaps (71 percent) on offense.
Kearse had 12 targets the previous week in a 27-13 loss to New England, marking a fourth consecutive game with at least five opportunities in the passing game. His disappearance was partially linked to a lack of overall passing volume in a game the Jets led until the final minute, but Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Chris Herndon still managed to draw six or seven targets apiece. Kearse has been monstrously inefficient with just 4.6 yards per target, but he at least figures to bounce back in terms of volume Week 14 in Buffalo, facing a defense ranked second in the league for yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Scores first TD this season•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Quiet again in blowout loss•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Held to 20 yards in Week 9•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Catches three of 10 targets•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Likely No. 1 receiver Sunday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Blanked by Vikings•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...