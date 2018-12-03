Kearse didn't have any targets in Sunday's 26-22 loss to the Titans, despite playing 49 of 69 snaps (71 percent) on offense.

Kearse had 12 targets the previous week in a 27-13 loss to New England, marking a fourth consecutive game with at least five opportunities in the passing game. His disappearance was partially linked to a lack of overall passing volume in a game the Jets led until the final minute, but Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Chris Herndon still managed to draw six or seven targets apiece. Kearse has been monstrously inefficient with just 4.6 yards per target, but he at least figures to bounce back in terms of volume Week 14 in Buffalo, facing a defense ranked second in the league for yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).