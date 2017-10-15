Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Four catches in Week 6

Kearse caught all four of his targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Patriots.

Kearse only saw four targets while Robby Anderson got 12 and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins saw 11, but Kearse still ended up narrowly leading his team in receiving yards. Quarterback Josh McCown threw for 354 yards on the afternoon as New York's underrated passing attack once again delivered a fantasy-friendly performance. With 26 catches through six games, the former Seattle wide receiver is easily on pace to top his 2015 career high of 49 receptions.