Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Gains another six yards Thursday
Kearse was targeted twice in Thursday's 15-13 preseason loss to the Redskins and came away with one catch for six yards.
Kearse matched his stat line from the preseason opener. We wouldn't read much into the veteran receiver's preseason numbers, especially with New York's quarterback situation still up in the air.
