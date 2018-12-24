Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Getting checked for Achilles injury
Coach Todd Bowles said that Kearse suffered an Achilles injury in the Week 16 loss to the Packers and would undergo X-rays on Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Kearse played 34 of the Jets' 60 offensive snaps in the 44-38 overtime loss, hauling in all four of his targets for 55 yards. While it's possible that Kearse is only being sent in for scans for precautionary purposes, his status for the season finale Sunday in New England is at least temporarily uncertain. Bowles also acknowledged that Quincy Enunwa (ankle) has a "slim" chance of playing in Week 17, so if Kearse is unable to suit up, the Jets would lack many established options at receiver beyond top target Robby Anderson.
