Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Held out again Thursday

Kearse (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Kearse's back-to-back absences from practices to begin Week 17 preparations cloud his availability for the season finale against the Patriots. In the event Kearse is able to return to the practice field Friday to offer more optimism about his chances of suiting up Sunday, he won't make for an attractive fantasy option after struggling to produce with Bryce Petty under center the past three weeks. In those contests, Kearse has been held to nine receptions for 74 yards on 19 targets.