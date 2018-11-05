Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Held to 20 yards in Week 9
Kearse caught three of nine targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to Miami.
Kearse led his team in targets, but he failed to do much with the opportunity on a mistake-plagued day that featured a drop over the middle and a missed sideline catch on which he mindlessly stepped out of bounds before bringing the ball in. With Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa both making their return from ankle injuries in this contest, it's likely Kearse's target share will decrease against the Bills in Week 10 and beyond.
