Kearse produced a 14-yard catch on four targets in Sunday's 34-16 win over the Broncos.

After producing a career year as New York's No. 2 wide receiver last season, Kearse has been nearly invisible while relegated to a battle with Terrelle Pryor for third on the depth chart. More of a sure-handed chain mover than a big play threat, Kearse lacks the upside for usage outside the deepest leagues. Things should be no different for him against the Colts in Week 6.

More News
Our Latest Stories