Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Held to one catch in Week 5
Kearse produced a 14-yard catch on four targets in Sunday's 34-16 win over the Broncos.
After producing a career year as New York's No. 2 wide receiver last season, Kearse has been nearly invisible while relegated to a battle with Terrelle Pryor for third on the depth chart. More of a sure-handed chain mover than a big play threat, Kearse lacks the upside for usage outside the deepest leagues. Things should be no different for him against the Colts in Week 6.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Quiet again in Week 4•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Corrals three receptions in loss•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Loses a yard in season debut•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Cleared to play Week 2•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Practicing fully, but Week 2 status not confirmed•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Practices fully Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5