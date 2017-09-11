Play

Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Leading receiver in Week 1

Kearse caught seven of nine targets for 59 yards in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Bills.

Despite not having much time to build chemistry with quarterback Josh McCown after coming over from Seattle in a trade, Kearse led the team in targets, catches and yards. The veteran wide receiver isn't very explosive, but just being a competent player at the position has propelled him to the top of New York's depth chart.

