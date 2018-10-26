Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Likely No. 1 receiver Sunday
With Quincy Enunwa (ankle) ruled out and Robby Anderson (ankle) doubtful to play Sunday at Chicago, Kearse is expected to be the Jets' No. 1 option in the passing attack Week 8, Andy Vasquez of NJ.com reports.
Since sitting out Week 1 with an abdominal injury, Kearse has been a regular target for rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. However, Kearse has only surpassed 40 yards receiving once in six games and is coming off a zero-catch outing this past Sunday against the Vikings. Despite the inconsistency, he'll look to produce against a Bears defense that has allowed 9.5 YPT and seven touchdowns to wide receivers in six games this season.
