Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Likely to stay on team

Kearse is unlikely to be a cap casualty, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Other beat writers have speculated that Kearse's non-guaranteed $5.5 million salary could put his roster spot in jeopardy, even though the Jets will enter training camp with around $20 million in cap space, OverTheCap. The 28-year-old was a pleasant surprise during his first year in New York, establishing career highs for catches (65), targets (103) and receiving yards (810). The Jets signed Terrelle Pryor (ankle) and hope to have Quincy Enunwa (neck) healthy, but Kearse is still the favorite to get regular playing time opposite Robby Anderson. The only way it would make sense for the Jets to release Kearse is an unlikely scenario in which some combination of Pryor, Enunwa, Chad Hansen and ArDarius Stewart clearly outplay Kearse during training camp and the preseason.