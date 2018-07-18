Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Likely to stay on team
Kearse is unlikely to be a cap casualty, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.
Other beat writers have speculated that Kearse's non-guaranteed $5.5 million salary could put his roster spot in jeopardy, even though the Jets will enter training camp with around $20 million in cap space, OverTheCap. The 28-year-old was a pleasant surprise during his first year in New York, establishing career highs for catches (65), targets (103) and receiving yards (810). The Jets signed Terrelle Pryor (ankle) and hope to have Quincy Enunwa (neck) healthy, but Kearse is still the favorite to get regular playing time opposite Robby Anderson. The only way it would make sense for the Jets to release Kearse is an unlikely scenario in which some combination of Pryor, Enunwa, Chad Hansen and ArDarius Stewart clearly outplay Kearse during training camp and the preseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Analyzing our latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the first round in our latest non-PPR mock draft and breaks down some...
-
Tight end sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at tight end for the 2018...
-
Fantasy QB projections: Cool on Wentz
Heath Cummings specializes in detailed statistical analysis and just released his QB ranki...
-
20 No. 2 tight ends with No. 1 upside
Jamey Eisenberg looks at No. 2 Fantasy tight ends coming into training camp who could finish...
-
2018 sleepers: Target Baldwin, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...