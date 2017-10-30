Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Limited by Falcons in loss
Kearse caught two of five targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons.
While his touchdown in Week 7 at Miami helped overshadow an otherwise pedestrian effort, Kearse had no such cover Sunday, as he's now caught three of nine targets for 43 yards in his last two games combined. Robby Anderson led the Jets with six catches on six targets for 104 yards and a touchdown Sunday, while Matt Forte (six), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (five) and Bilal Powell (three) each had more receptions than Kearse. The weather wasn't particularly helpful for the passing game, as it was pouring rain for most of the day, but Kearse's decrease in targets from earlier this season certainly has to be concerning. He'll look to bounce back Thursday against the Bills, though it won't be an easy opportunity for a breakout performance.
