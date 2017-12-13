Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Limited to four yards

Kearse caught one of six targets for four yards during Sunday's 23-0 loss to Denver.

Kearse entered Sunday with 262 yards in his previous two games, but the Jet flew into Denver's No Fly Zone on Sunday. The four yards were a season low for Kearse and, after a minor hot streak, it looks doubtful that things will get much easier for the veteran target. The Jets end their season with three straight games against teams currently leading their division and Kearse will be catching passes from Bryce Petty, who managed just two completions on nine attempts against Denver on Sunday.