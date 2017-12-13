Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Limited to four yards
Kearse caught one of six targets for four yards during Sunday's 23-0 loss to Denver.
Kearse entered Sunday with 262 yards in his previous two games, but the Jet flew into Denver's No Fly Zone on Sunday. The four yards were a season low for Kearse and, after a minor hot streak, it looks doubtful that things will get much easier for the veteran target. The Jets end their season with three straight games against teams currently leading their division and Kearse will be catching passes from Bryce Petty, who managed just two completions on nine attempts against Denver on Sunday.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Explodes for 157 yards in win•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Scores in loss•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Reels in four passes•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Posts 38 yards receiving in win•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...