Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Listed a non-participant at practice
Kearse (abdomen) was officially listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
While Kearse drew a "did not practice" designation Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com relays that the wideout, who had missed two weeks with an abdominal injury, was spotted participating in positional drills. That's a step in the right direction for Kearse, but his status for Monday night's season opener against the Lions has yet to be solidified.
