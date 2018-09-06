Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Listed a non-participant at practice

Kearse (abdomen) was officially listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

While Kearse drew a "did not practice" designation Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com relays that the wideout, who had missed two weeks with an abdominal injury, was spotted participating in positional drills. That's a step in the right direction for Kearse, but his status for Monday night's season opener against the Lions has yet to be solidified.

