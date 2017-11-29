Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Kearse (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.

We'll track Kearse's status as the week rolls along, but so far there's nothing to suggest that his status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs is in danger. Kearse hauled in seven of his 11 targets for 105 yards and a TD in this past Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Panthers.

