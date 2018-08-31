Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Looking at variable timeline
Kearse (abdomen) is facing an unpredictable recovery timeline, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Kearse recently had a minor procedure to address an abdomen injury, leaving his status for Week 1 against the Lions in serious doubt. It's apparently the type of issue that comes with a highly variable timeline, so while he can't be ruled out for the season opener, there's also a chance Kearse misses multiple games. Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor will join Robby Anderson in three-wide sets if Kearse isn't ready for Week 1.
