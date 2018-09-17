Kearse corralled one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Dolphins.

Kearse made his season debut after sitting out the opener with an abdominal injury, but he didn't see much involvement behind Quincy Enunwa, Terrelle Pryor and Robby Anderson. Offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates drew plenty of criticism for his playcalling in this one after a masterful Week 1 performance, so perhaps he'll adjust on a short week by getting Kearse more involved Thursday in Cleveland.