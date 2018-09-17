Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Loses a yard in season debut
Kearse corralled one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Dolphins.
Kearse made his season debut after sitting out the opener with an abdominal injury, but he didn't see much involvement behind Quincy Enunwa, Terrelle Pryor and Robby Anderson. Offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates drew plenty of criticism for his playcalling in this one after a masterful Week 1 performance, so perhaps he'll adjust on a short week by getting Kearse more involved Thursday in Cleveland.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Cleared to play Week 2•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Practicing fully, but Week 2 status not confirmed•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Not playing Monday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Doubtful for opener•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2