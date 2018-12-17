Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Nearly invisible in Week 15
Kearse caught two of five targets for nine yards in Saturday's 29-22 loss to the Texans.
Kearse actually finished second on the team in targets behind Robby Anderson's 11, beating out a quartet of guys with four apiece. With almost no big-play ability to speak of, Kearse has had a forgettable season save for a couple of unexpected outbursts.
