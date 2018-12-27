Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Not partaking in practice
Kearse (Achilles) wasn't on the field for the start of Thursday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Kearse is thus on track to log no practice reps for the second straight day and is looking unlikely to be available for Sunday's season finale against the Patriots. Unless Kearse changes the narrative by practicing Friday in some capacity, the Jets will likely have little in the way of quality depth behind top wideout Robby Anderson in Week 17. The remaining three healthy receivers on the roster -- Andre Roberts, Charone Peake and Deontay Burnett -- have combined for 14 catches between them this season.
