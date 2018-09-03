Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Not practicing Monday
Kearse (abdomen) did not practice Monday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
With the Jets not playing until Monday night against the Lions, the team's first official injury report of the week is not due until Thursday. Unless clarity on Kearse's Week 1 status arrives by Sunday morning, he'll be a risky Week 1 fantasy roll. If he's unable to play in the Jets' season opener, look for Quincy Enunwa, Terrelle Pryor and Robby Anderson to serve as the top wideout targets for presumed starting QB Sam Darnold.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Looking at variable timeline•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Could miss Week 1 after surgery•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Timetable for return unclear•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Sits out practice Sunday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Dealing with injury•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Gains another six yards Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...
-
Gates returns to Chargers
It doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the Chargers are bringing back Antonio Gates. Should...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...