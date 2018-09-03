Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Not practicing Monday

Kearse (abdomen) did not practice Monday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

With the Jets not playing until Monday night against the Lions, the team's first official injury report of the week is not due until Thursday. Unless clarity on Kearse's Week 1 status arrives by Sunday morning, he'll be a risky Week 1 fantasy roll. If he's unable to play in the Jets' season opener, look for Quincy Enunwa, Terrelle Pryor and Robby Anderson to serve as the top wideout targets for presumed starting QB Sam Darnold.

