Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Not visible at practice
Kearse (Achilles) wasn't seen at the early portion of Friday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
What appears to be Kearse's third straight absence at practice this week puts him on track to miss the season finale at New England. The 28-year-old suffered the injury Week 16 against the Packers and underwent X-rays on Monday. Quincy Enunwa (ankle) has been similarly absent this week, leaving little depth at wide receiver behind top-target Robby Anderson.
