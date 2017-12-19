Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Poor play continues in loss to Saints

Kearse caught three of five targets for 28 yards during Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Kearse put up back-to-back games with more than 100 yards in Weeks 12 and 13, but the injury loss of quarterback Josh McCown immediately slowed any positive fantasy production. Kearse continues to be one of the most reliable options in the passing game for the Jets, but it's tough to see him making a meaningful impact over the final two games with Bryce Petty under center.