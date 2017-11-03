Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Posts 38 yards receiving in win
Kearse brought in two of six targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 34-21 win over the Bills.
The 27-year-old turned in a third straight subpar stat line, and he's now posted just five receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown in the last three games. After starting the season bringing in almost everything that came his way, Kearse has also seen a notable drop in efficiency, as he has a mediocre 33.3 percent catch rate over the aforementioned span. Robby Anderson's ongoing improvement has seemingly pushed Kearse back some in the pecking order when Josh McCown drops back, although the former Seahawk is still able to generate his share of long gains. He'll look to get make some noise downfield when the Jets draw the vulnerable Buccaneers' secondary in Week 10.
