Kearse (abdomen) practiced fully Wednesday.

Kearse was inactive Monday versus Detroit, but his full practice participation Wednesday bodes well for his Week 2 status. With that in mind, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com notes that Kearse "will be monitored throughout the week, but you have to think he'll be cleared." If Kearse is able to play Sunday against the Dolphins, he'll join a wideout corps that also includes Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor.

