Kearse (abdomen) practiced fully again Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Back-to-back full sessions would normally suggest that Kearse should be a go Sunday against the Dolphins, but coach Todd Bowles hasn't committed to such an outcome. "We'll see at the end of the week," Bowles noted with regard to Kearse's chances of playing this weekend. Even if he does play Sunday, Kearse would have to contend with Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor for the attention of QB Sam Darnold in the Jets' passing game.

