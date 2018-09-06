Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Present for Thursday's session
Kearse (abdomen) was in uniform Thursday and is expected to practice in some capacity, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The Jets should provide clarification on Kearse's level of involvement later Thursday when practice concludes, but it's a good sign he's on the field in the team's first official session of the regular season. Kearse required a medical procedure in late August to address an abdominal injury, which has cast some doubt on his availability for Monday's opener in Detroit. If Kearse is unable to progress to a full practice by the end of the weekend and is ruled out for the contest, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor would likely benefit from enhanced snap counts.
