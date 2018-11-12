Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Quiet again in blowout loss
Kearse caught two of five targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Bills.
Kearse has contributed to New York's awful performance on offense over the past few weeks. Unless the Jets shake things up and replace the current coaching staff with a more Kearse-friendly regime during the Week 11 bye, the veteran wide receiver is unlikely to be a fantasy factor.
