Kearse turned five targets into two catches for 23 yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Jacksonville.

Kearse is still yet to break 40 receiving yards in a game this season. Quincy Enunwa is the Jets receiver to own in fantasy and Robby Anderson has much greater upside than Kearse as well. There's little reason to look Kearse's way against the Broncos in Week 5 outside the deepest of formats.