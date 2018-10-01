Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Quiet again in Week 4
Kearse turned five targets into two catches for 23 yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Jacksonville.
Kearse is still yet to break 40 receiving yards in a game this season. Quincy Enunwa is the Jets receiver to own in fantasy and Robby Anderson has much greater upside than Kearse as well. There's little reason to look Kearse's way against the Broncos in Week 5 outside the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Corrals three receptions in loss•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Loses a yard in season debut•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Cleared to play Week 2•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Practicing fully, but Week 2 status not confirmed•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Not playing Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...